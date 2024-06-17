First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 31,323 shares.The stock last traded at $104.54 and had previously closed at $104.60.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

