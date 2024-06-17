First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

