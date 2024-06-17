Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 120,636 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $811,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

