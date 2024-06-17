Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 392,919 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,919 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $78,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

