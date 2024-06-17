Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $69,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,685,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 402,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

