Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of OMRON worth $104,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OMRON Stock Performance

OMRNY stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OMRON Co. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OMRON Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

