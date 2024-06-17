Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,138,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $197.13 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

