Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 424,532 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,539,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,503,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.