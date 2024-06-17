Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701,744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Old National Bancorp worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

