Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of MKS Instruments worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

