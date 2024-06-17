Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,615 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $121,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $199,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 121.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

