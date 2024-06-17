Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429,261 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,310,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,545,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.