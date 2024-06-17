Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,449 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,028,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,664,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,561,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $479.26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

