Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Billion Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Booking worth $1,336,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,859.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,587.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,667.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,574.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

