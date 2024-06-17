Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $105.83 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,744 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $105,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $182.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average is $226.73. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

