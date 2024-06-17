Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $543.53 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,128,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186,188 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $543,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of EW opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

