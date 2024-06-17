Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $581.59 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 963,501 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $581,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
