Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $581.59 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 963,501 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $581,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

