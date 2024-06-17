Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $619.98 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.82% of Cummins worth $619,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMI opened at $266.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average is $265.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

