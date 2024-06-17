Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $66.09 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Pool worth $66,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 479,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.31 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.