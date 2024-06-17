Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $956.44 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.71% of ING Groep worth $956,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

