Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $97.24 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234,937 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 4.57% of Winnebago Industries worth $97,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

WGO opened at $55.10 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

