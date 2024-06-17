Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $98.49 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $98,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,903.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,903.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,904 shares of company stock worth $50,232,694 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.69. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

