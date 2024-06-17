Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $990.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,257,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $990,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,149.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

