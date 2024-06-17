Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Intuit worth $1,946,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

INTU stock opened at $595.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.04 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.