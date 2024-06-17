Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,290,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Sanofi worth $710,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.7 %

SNY opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

