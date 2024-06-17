Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 570,035 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,035 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,177,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $159.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

