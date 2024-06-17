Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 433,228 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of CSX worth $774,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Aviva PLC increased its position in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 777,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 458,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

