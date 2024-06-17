Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,485 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,461,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $142.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $639.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.