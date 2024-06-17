Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,825 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of HEICO worth $47,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $225.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.53. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $229.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

