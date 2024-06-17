Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,552,150 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,451,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552,150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $496,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 362,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.