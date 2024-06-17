Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,428,368 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,551,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,428,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $594,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.64 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

