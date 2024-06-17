Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 39,592 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Littelfuse worth $56,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $253.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.