Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 53,579 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $47,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $5,466,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.