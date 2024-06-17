Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 84,327 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,327 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $60,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

QRVO stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

