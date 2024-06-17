Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $76,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

