Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,141 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $63,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

