Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396,241 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $57,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $63,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 334,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,080. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

