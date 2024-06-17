Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.3 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.