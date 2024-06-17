Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.3 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.48.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stock Dips as Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month Low
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How Much Higher Can Microsoft Go? Significant Growth Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Use Delta Hedging to Protect Your Options with Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.