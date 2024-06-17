Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fluor worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,390,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,907,000 after purchasing an additional 194,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 291,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

