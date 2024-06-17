Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 56,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,102,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.