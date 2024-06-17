Fox Advisors Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Overweight

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Fox Advisors’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

GLW stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

