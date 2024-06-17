Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 61,190 shares.The stock last traded at $79.22 and had previously closed at $81.66.

Freedom Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

Get Freedom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Freedom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.