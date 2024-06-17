Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.62

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $19.92. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 18,504 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 202,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

