FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

