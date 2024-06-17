FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

