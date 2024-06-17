FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.