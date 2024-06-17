Futu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical volume of 9,512 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,866. Futu has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

