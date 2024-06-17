Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

