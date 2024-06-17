Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 287.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after buying an additional 893,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

