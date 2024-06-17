Gerber LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.66.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

