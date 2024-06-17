Gerber LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for 0.7% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $592,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $65.58 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

